Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,497 Shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Empire State Realty OP Profile

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

