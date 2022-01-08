Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTOS opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,396. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

