Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 124.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 339.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

