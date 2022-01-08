Amalgamated Bank Sells 622 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,556. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

