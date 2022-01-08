Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,537 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $20.45 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.