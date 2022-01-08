MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.