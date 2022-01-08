RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) versus China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Critical Comparison

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RYB Education and China Liberal Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares RYB Education and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education 6.36% 19.80% 4.50% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of RYB Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RYB Education and China Liberal Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education $109.71 million 0.52 -$37.28 million $0.40 5.13 China Liberal Education $5.02 million 1.61 $1.21 million N/A N/A

China Liberal Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RYB Education.

Risk and Volatility

RYB Education has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

