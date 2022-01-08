Reviewing Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) & BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Item 9 Labs and BIOLASE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Item 9 Labs currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.95%. BIOLASE has a consensus price target of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 404.93%. Given BIOLASE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Item 9 Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Item 9 Labs and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29% BIOLASE -48.22% -74.97% -35.73%

Risk & Volatility

Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BIOLASE has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of BIOLASE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of BIOLASE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Item 9 Labs and BIOLASE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 12.11 -$12.27 million N/A N/A BIOLASE $22.78 million 2.73 -$16.83 million ($0.15) -2.71

Item 9 Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIOLASE.

Summary

BIOLASE beats Item 9 Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

