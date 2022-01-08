Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Atrion worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atrion by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATRI opened at $669.82 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $579.96 and a twelve month high of $805.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $724.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.92. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.07.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

