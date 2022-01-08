Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

RYU opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $93.38 and a one year high of $114.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.