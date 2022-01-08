Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52.

