Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ABEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,031 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 715,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

