Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Shares of KUBTY opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.38. Kubota has a 1-year low of $97.57 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

