Tarek Robbiati Sells 185,604 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

