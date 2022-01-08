JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target to CHF 900

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lonza Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $495.50.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

