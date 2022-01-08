Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 16.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 44,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

MLAB opened at $305.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.44 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.95 and its 200-day moving average is $296.17. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,041. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

