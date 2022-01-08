Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 916 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Willdan Group worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Willdan Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 236,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.17 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

