Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IIPR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

