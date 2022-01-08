New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Methode Electronics worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.21. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

