Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 516.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

