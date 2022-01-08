Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,966 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 35.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 657.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 635.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

EWSC opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $92.28.

