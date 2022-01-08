MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $5,998,272.30 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $429.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.53. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.