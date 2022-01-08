JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIG opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $83.24.

