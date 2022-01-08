Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $10,719,908.85 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CPE opened at $51.94 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 46,045 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 47,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.