Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells $30,053,252.32 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Unity Software stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Unity Software by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Unity Software by 584.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Unity Software by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

