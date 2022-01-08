Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 559 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 126,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,674,000 after buying an additional 117,586 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 112,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

