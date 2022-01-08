TD Securities Boosts AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$53.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

ABSSF stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

