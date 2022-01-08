Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

