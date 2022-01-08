Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

AHEXY stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -143.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

