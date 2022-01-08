Barclays Increases Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $51.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 44.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Arch Resources stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69 and a beta of 0.95. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

