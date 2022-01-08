Barclays Increases Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $51.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 44.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Arch Resources stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69 and a beta of 0.95. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36.
In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.