SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ:SLS opened at $5.57 on Thursday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 148,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 1,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 169,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.