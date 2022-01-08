Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and traded as low as C$1.26. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 1,251 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

