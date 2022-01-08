Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.09

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.19. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 86,450 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $29.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.