Points International (TSE:PTS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.06

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.06 and traded as low as C$18.62. Points International shares last traded at C$18.62, with a volume of 6,700 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Points International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Points International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$278.24 million and a PE ratio of -77.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$109.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.57 million. Analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Points International (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.