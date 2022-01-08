UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

