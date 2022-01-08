Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.79.

Crown stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,360,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,207,000 after buying an additional 120,498 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.