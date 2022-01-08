Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $175.41

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.41 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 179.20 ($2.41). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 167.40 ($2.26), with a volume of 2,567,197 shares traded.

Separately, restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 134,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £250,015.62 ($336,902.87).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

