River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $299.74

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.74 ($4.04) and traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.12). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 306 ($4.12), with a volume of 67,315 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 299.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.94. The company has a market capitalization of £261.49 million and a PE ratio of 31.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get River and Mercantile Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

In other news, insider James Barham sold 49,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £134,973.93 ($181,881.05).

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.