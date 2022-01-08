WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Friday. WH Smith has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

