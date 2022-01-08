Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,642,300 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 3,978,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Xinyi Glass stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Xinyi Glass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.