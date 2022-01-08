BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 211.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 241,836 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.48 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

