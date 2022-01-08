Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.93 ($93.11).

Shares of BAS opened at €66.11 ($75.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($82.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

