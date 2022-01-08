Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $127.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $133.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.