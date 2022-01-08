Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $230.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.14.

Ambarella stock opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

