Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLK. Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen downgraded Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.52. Allakos has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Allakos by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 126,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allakos by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

