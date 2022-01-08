Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANIK. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $496.06 million, a PE ratio of -83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

