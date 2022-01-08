The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s 6th Largest Position

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

