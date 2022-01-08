BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $32.39 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,562 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.