JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.