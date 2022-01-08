JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.
OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $28.18.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
