Contrasting Leju (NYSE:LEJU) & INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Leju and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $719.53 million 0.16 $19.30 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 21.84 -$11.06 million ($2.69) -29.84

Leju has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leju and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $78.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Leju.

Profitability

This table compares Leju and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85%

Risk & Volatility

Leju has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leju beats INDUS Realty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

